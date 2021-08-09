Comparing 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 3.33 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -4.37 Switch $511.55 million 11.48 $15.54 million $0.21 115.81

Switch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -59.54% -49.77% -15.27% Switch 5.52% 4.80% 1.42%

Volatility & Risk

21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Switch has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 21Vianet Group and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10

21Vianet Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.60%. Switch has a consensus price target of $24.56, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given 21Vianet Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Switch.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats 21Vianet Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.