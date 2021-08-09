Comparing DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Lancer Orthodontics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 3 4 0 2.38 Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A

DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus price target of $65.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Lancer Orthodontics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA 4.99% 9.45% 5.07% Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Lancer Orthodontics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 3.94 -$83.00 million $1.79 33.68 Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lancer Orthodontics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Lancer Orthodontics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Lancer Orthodontics Company Profile

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.