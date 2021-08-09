Comparing Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) & Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -2.24% 4.84% 4.03% Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Palantir Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 5.23 $4.16 million $0.17 29.53 Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 37.48 -$1.17 billion $0.19 114.84

Smith Micro Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smith Micro Software and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00 Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus target price of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 92.23%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.90%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Palantir Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

