Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock valued at $886,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

