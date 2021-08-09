Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

