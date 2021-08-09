Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.
CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.65.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
