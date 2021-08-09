Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,548. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $9,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,030,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 235.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

