Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of CFLT opened at $44.37 on Friday. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $57.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

