Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw strong trading volume on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $52.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. 40,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,172,953 shares.The stock last traded at $45.63 and had previously closed at $44.37.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFLT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

