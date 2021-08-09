ContentBox Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $24,925.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.00412718 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000846 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

