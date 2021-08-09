Contrasting IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 234.95 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -9.38 Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.19 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

Creative Realities beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

