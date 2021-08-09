Contrasting Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Noble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Noble.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Noble’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.41 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Noble $1.31 billion 0.01 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.03

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Noble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Noble on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Holding Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of November 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Corporation plc and changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc in November 2020. Noble Holding Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On July 31, 2020, Noble Corporation plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

