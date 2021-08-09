Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$12.50

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

