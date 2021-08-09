Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Converge Technology Solutions to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$11.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1,905.00. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

