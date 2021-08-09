Coreto Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Coreto has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $315,462.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coreto has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00135592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00145400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,863.59 or 1.00251087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.73 or 0.00773196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.