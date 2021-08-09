Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

