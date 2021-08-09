Covalent Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $33.12 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00143514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00147164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,847.80 or 0.99671412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.59 or 0.00775208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

