Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -282.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,519.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,969. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

