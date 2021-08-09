Cowen Begins Coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $23.35 on Monday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.