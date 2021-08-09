Cowen Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $110.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $92.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.38. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quanta Services by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

