Cowen Increases Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target to $110.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price target raised by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $146,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 126,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diodes by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Diodes by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

