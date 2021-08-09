Cowen Lowers Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRNA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,095.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

