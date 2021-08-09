Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

