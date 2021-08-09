Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

