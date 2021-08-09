Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

