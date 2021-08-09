Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 12,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 807,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $24,868,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $9,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

