Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $34.07. Approximately 12,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 807,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.
CRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $24,868,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $9,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
