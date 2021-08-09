Critical Analysis: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 11.49% 2.27% 0.99% Tellurian -519.33% -95.01% -36.73%

67.5% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Tellurian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.03 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -77.47 Tellurian $37.43 million 34.50 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -6.52

Tellurian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tellurian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian Natural Resources and Tellurian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 13 0 2.87 Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $51.18, indicating a potential upside of 53.64%. Tellurian has a consensus price target of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 118.57%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Tellurian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

