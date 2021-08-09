Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald Sells 6,378 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. 6,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,458. The company has a market cap of $720.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $6,700,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.