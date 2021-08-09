Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Hits $3.53 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and approximately $36.49 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.55 or 0.00822408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00103501 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00040339 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

