CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

