Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 292,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of OPK opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.