Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 25,334 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 38.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 785,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,187,000 after buying an additional 799,511 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.73. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. Analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

