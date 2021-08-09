Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $28.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $638.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

