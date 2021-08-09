Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Ebix worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ebix by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,354,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 369,743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $30.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $937.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

