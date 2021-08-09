Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $41,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $858.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $820.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

