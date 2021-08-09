Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,880 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 41.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

