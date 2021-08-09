Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,373 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 2,948.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

