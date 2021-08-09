Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 75,597 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,597 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Affimed worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Affimed by 32.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Affimed by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter worth about $173,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

