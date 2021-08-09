Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 2,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 253,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 40.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

