CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CVAC traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. 11,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,029. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion and a PE ratio of -55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CureVac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CureVac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

