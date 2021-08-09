CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Lessened by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.49. 240,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,790. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

