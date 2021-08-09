CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 571,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,671,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

