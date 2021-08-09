D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.41 price target (down previously from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $248.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.68. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.88 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.