D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $674,000 Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Byline Bancorp worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $954.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

