D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $782,000 Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,369 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Flushing Financial worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

FFIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

