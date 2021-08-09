D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $803,000 in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,955,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,055.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roth CH Acquisition II stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Roth CH Acquisition II Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

