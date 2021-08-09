D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,530 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,911,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.99 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $10,110,808 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.