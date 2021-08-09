D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 34,589 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cutera worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth $9,778,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares during the period.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.02. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

