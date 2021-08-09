D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 60,944 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,656 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 60,944 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NYSE:NEP opened at $79.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

