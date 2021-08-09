D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 88,755 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,755 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $27.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

