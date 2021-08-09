D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.21. 1,468,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,848. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

