DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54).

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.92. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,474 shares of company stock valued at $346,680. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

